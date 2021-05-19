Returned £4.2m Loot: I don’t see Nigeria deviating from the agreement signed – Malami

By Olayinka Ajayi

The Attorney General of the Federation , AGF, and the Justice Minister, Abubakar Malami, yesterday reiterated that the Federal Government has concluded plans on projects the repatriated £4.2million loot would be used forc

Speaking on a monitored programme on Channels Television, ‘Politics Today’, the Justice Minister explained that international commitment between the United Kingdom and Nigeria has been made on how the fund would be spent.

According to Malami: “International commitment has been given by Nigeria to the United Kingdom as it relates to the process of engagement , inbuilt transparency and accountability associated with the process. The way international processes operate with particular regard to recovering of looted assets is more honest among the nations of interest.

“Between Nigeria and the UK, it is a process that does not allow the application of hook,…