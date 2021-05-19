UNILAG attracts N12billion research grants

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) attracted N12 billion research grants in the past three and half years, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has said.

Ogundipe made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos on the sidelines of a public presentation of a book.

The book entitled “Nutritional Biochemistry”, was written by Prof. Ifeolu Akinwande of the Department of Biochemistry, University of Lagos.

According to Ogundipe, research remains one of the institution’s major areas of focus and is geared toward the development of the country.

“In the last three and half years, we have been able to attract research grants of N12 billion.

“Just recently, one of the lecturers in our college of medicine attracted a research grant of $2 million from Bill Gates.

“I also recently attracted a research grant of 38,000 euros, with my mentee getting another 8,000 euros.

“Another lecturer in the department of architecture also…