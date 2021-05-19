VC warns public against fake recruitment advert by FUOYE

Vice-Chancellor, Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Wednesday, advised members of the public to disregard announcement on purported move by the institution to recruit both academic and non-academic staffers.

Fasina, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media Matters, Wole Balogun, in Oye-Ekiti, described the advertisement of job vacancies on social media as fake.

The vice-chancellor described the purported vacancy advert as the handiwork of fraudsters.

The statement read, “The attention of management of FUOYE has been drawn to a fake announcement that the university is currently recruiting to fill academic and non- academic vacancies.

“The fake announcement, which is created to defraud members of the public, has gone viral on the social media.

“FUOYE is currently not recruiting and whenever the need arises for the announcement of authentic recruitment exercise, it will be made known through several channels of communication, such…