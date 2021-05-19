We’ll recruit more teachers, doctors to improve service delivery — Zulum assures Borno citizens

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno state on Wednesday assured Borno citizens that in the next one year ahead his administration will consolidate on its gains of the last two years by recruiting more teachers and Medical Doctors to ensure effective service delivery.

Speaking in an interactive session with journalists shortly after his return from Lessar Hajj and 21 days annual leave at the Government House, Maiduguri, Zulum expressed gratitude to the resilient people of the state for their prayers towards peaceful coexistence and support they give to the present administration.

He said: “as we are drawing closer to my two years in office, there is a need to provide a stabilizing force on what we did in the last two years. So far, so good, as far as I am concern, we have achieved a lot in areas of health, water supply, education among others, and in the next year, we are going to consolidate on our gains by ensuring…