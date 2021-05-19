We’ll return to power in 2022 — Ekiti PDP replies Olujimi

…There should be an end to litigation if you mean well

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) in Ekiti State has called on the Senator representing the Ekiti South Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Abiodun Olujimi to demonstrate a sincere concern for reconciliation within the party by putting an end to litigation.

The State Working Committee of the party made this statement on Monday after its monthly meeting, saying”We have all it will take to win the next year governorship election. Those who have conceded by reason of their underhand dealings with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the State will be disappointed.”

The State Publicity Secretary of the party, Raphael Adeyanju, was reacting to the claim by Senator Olujimi that the party may lose the 2022 governorship election if the party’s national leadership fails to reconcile contending groups in the State.

He said “There…