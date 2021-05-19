What you should know about expiry date, shelf life of AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine

By Sola Ogundipe

The World Health Organisation, WHO Regional Office for Africa has clarified the issue of expiry dates of COVID-19 vaccines in general, and specifically on AstraZeneca vaccine doses produced by the Serum Institute of India, SII, also known as Covishield.

According to WHO, vaccines, like all other medicinal products, come with a date of expiry and shelf-life determined by the manufacturer and approved by regulatory authorities.

Given the urgency of the COVID-19 pandemic, initial emergency use authorization on a number of COVID-19 vaccines, including the AstraZeneca Covishield vaccine was given by regulators when only six months’ worth of data for assignment of the expiration date was available.

For an extension to the shelf-life of COVID-19 vaccines that have received WHO Emergency Use Listing (EUL), the data from manufacturers will be reviewed and the outcomes disseminated to all country’s national regulatory authorities for their…