Why l dissolved my cabinet ― Gov Okowa

By Festus Ahon, Asaba

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Wednesday, advanced the distractions his administration was facing over the personal ambition of some members of the State Executive Council for the 2023 general election as the reason why he dissolved his cabinet.

The Governor had on Tuesday, sacked the 25 commissioners, the Secretary to State Government, Chief of Staff; Senior Political Adviser; Chief Strategist and Special Advisers.

Speaking at Asaba during his quarterly media briefing, Okowa said: “There was the need to re-work the exco in such a manner that there will be less stress such that those in exco would have their minds fixated on what we intend to achieve in the next two years, rather than on their private ambitions and beliefs.

“At some point in time in the course of an administration, there are always reasons to take some actions. If I tell you that there is no reason, then why would I have to dissolve the exco? I believe we have been on…