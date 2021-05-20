Again, cult clash claims 2 in Ekiti Community, curfew imposed

By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado Ekiti

Following another round of bloody cult clash that has claimed two lives late Wednesday evening in Ikere-Ekiti, headquarters of Ikere Local Government Area of Ekiti State, a dusk to dawn curfew has been declared on the ancient town by the Chairman of the council, Mr Femi Ayodele.

Ayodele, in a statement in the late hours of Wednesday, said the curfew became imperative in order to forestall the breakdown of law and order.

This was the second time within two months that such curfew would be imposed for similar reasons.

Last month, the town, which is the second-largest in the state after Ado Ekiti was enveloped in mourning when six persons were hacked to death, while several others sustained varying degrees of injuries during a rival cult clash.

According to Wednesday’s statement by the chairman, the 6 pm to 6 am curfew had become necessary as two people were reportedly killed by cultists on Tuesday, May 18th, 2021.

He called on the people of the…