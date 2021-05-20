Blue Economy: Rivers sets to partner NIMASA

*Commends efforts at curtailing piracy in GoG

By Godwin Oritse

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has commended the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, for designing and pursuing a Blue Economy strategy with a view to replace the current oil economy in about 10 years.

Speaking at the Government House in Port Harcourt when the Governor received the Director General of the agency, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, Wike said NIMASA’s plan for sustainable use of Nigeria’s abundant maritime resources was in line with the country’s economic diversification drive.

The governor pledged to partner with NIMASA in the area of human capital development and proposed the adoption of Government Sea School, Isaka, in Okrika Local Government Area, as an institution for seafarers’ training.

The governor expressed the readiness of the state government to partner with NIMASA on the Deep Blue Project, saying it would help to enhance security and youth capacity in…