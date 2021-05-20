BREAKING: Uncertainty over Shekau’s whereabout as ISWAP runs rampage in Sambisa Forest

BY NDAHI MARAMA, MAIDUGURI

The ARMED group suspected to be members of Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) on Wednesday killed Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the dreaded Boko Haram, officially known as Jama’at Ahl as-Sunnah Lid Da’wah Wa’l- Jihad (JAS) during a fierce battle in their Sambisa Forest hideouts. Sources and the unconfirmed report said.

Sambisa forest shares local border with parts of Konduga, Bama, Gwoza Askira Uba, Hawul, Kaga and Biu Local Government Areas in Borno, with some parts of Gujiba, Buni Yadi, Goniri in Yobe and Madagali in Adamawa state.

Other Sources said hundreds of ISWAP fighters invaded Sambisa with heavy gun trucks during the week hunting for Shekau who was the factional leader of Boko Haram.

It was also revealed that Shekau was not actually or directly killed by ISWAP, the splinter rival group, but blew himself up and committed suicide when…