Breaking: Why I moved to APC — Gov Ayade

…says governor’s need to join hands with President Buhari to build Nigeria

By Ike Uchechukwu,Calabar

Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade Thursday decamped from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, for the All Progressives Congress APC,

Ayade who formally declared for the ruling party at the Cross River State Executive Council Chamber, Governor’s Office in Calabar after a two-hour meeting with seven APC governors led by the party’s interim chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Speaking on why he left PDP for the APC, Ayade hinted that the character attributes of President Muhammadu Buhari and the realisation that Cross River, which has been emasculated economically following the ceding of its oil wells, needed to be in sync with the party at the centre, as the main reasons for moving.

His words: Having seen and known the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and his commitment to this country, his nationalistic disposition and all the…