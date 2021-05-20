“Ebubeagu” not after NASS members but criminals terrorizing Ebonyi ― Commissioner

…they are undergoing training

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government stated that contrary to the views and insinuations by the opposition political parties, the South East Security Outfit codenamed “Ebubeagu” was not after National Assembly members of Ebonyi extraction but criminals terrorizing the State.

Briefing Newsmen in his office at the old Government House, Abakaliki, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace and State Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha stated that the essence of inaugurating the security outfit was to assist security agencies in tackling the security challenges facing the state.

The Commissioner who noted with dismay the attack on the outfit by some National Assembly members of Ebonyi extraction wondered why a good initiative propagated by the Governors of the South East region would be negatively criticised by…