Enugu govt promises to strengthen rural healthcare system

The Enugu State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to strengthen the rural healthcare system so the citizenry can enjoy optimal health needed to combat poverty.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, said this at the launch of the distribution of health commodities to Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) through the Saving One Million Lives (SOML) initiative.

The items included Long Lasting Insecticide Treated Nets, HIV/AIDS test kits, baby delivery aprons, liquid soap, face masks and buckets with taps for handwashing, amongst others.

Ezeilo said that each of the 34 selected PHC centres in each of the 17 Local Government Áreas would get at least two items.

She said that Enugu State is fortunate to have a health-loving and passionate governor, who believes in the wellbeing of the people.

“Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has paid great attention to the uplift of the downtrodden, especially the healthcare of our rural people through the PHC centres.

“Over the years,…