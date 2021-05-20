Every part of Nigeria will soon experience peace — Magashi

The Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, has given the assurance that every part of the country will soon experience peace in spite of the security challenges facing the country.

Magashi stated this on Wednesday in Makurdi while declaring open the Nigerian Air Force Celebration 2021 seminar as part of the low key activities line up for for NAF @57 2021 celebration.

He said that the current leadership of the Armed Forces had put in place modalities that would soon end the ongoing acts of terrorism and insurgency in the country.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor, the Minister said that the Nigerian Armed Forces had discharged their duties and responsibilities creditably and were undoubtedly among the best in Africa.

“I want to assure you that the war on terrorism and insurgency will be won. There shall be peace in Nigeria again. Every part of the country will experience and enjoy peace,’’ he said.

He said that the military had…