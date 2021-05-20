Govs’ proposal for petrol price hike to N385 per litre unreasonable ― CNG

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, on Thursday said it was unreasonable for the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to propose an increase in the pump price of petrol from N162 to N385 at a time the country is in a dire economic situation.

CNG spokesman, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez, said that such a proposal was inauspicious at a time the nation is struggling to pull itself from the brinks, adding that what the country needed was an improvement in the quality of life of the people.

Abdul-Azeez, who stated this in an interview with Vanguard in Abuja, said that the coalition has placed all its affiliates on notice of an impending mass action to force an unconditional reversal in the event of any hike.

“Our reaction, as usual, is that the proposal of the governors is unreasonable as almost all their decisions on major national issues have been. The only remaining option is for Nigerians to mobilize and reject any further increase in fuel pump prices.

“On…