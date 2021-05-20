Local electronic card industry to save Nigeria $300m import bill

….As Electronic Payplus opens new facility

By Emeka Anaeto and Elizabeth Amihor

Nigeria may be saving about $300million annually with local manufacture of electronics card as bank cards alone gulp about $36 million.

This was disclosed by Bayo Adeokun, the Managing Director of Electronic Payplus Limited, one of the few electronic cards manufacturing firms in sub-Sahara Africa.

Speaking to some media operatives last week at the backdrop of commencement of operations at its multimillion dollar new manufacturing installations, Adeokun stated: “Bank cards alone is about $36 million every year prior to our intervention. I have not done the cost of SIM card; I have not done the cost of tax card by Lagos State government for instance and other states that are now coming up with that; I have not talked about the national ID card and I have not talked about the voters card. By the time you put everything together in terms of dollar you will be talking about $300 million savings for…