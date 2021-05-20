Malami under attack for comparing open grazing with spare parts

By David Royal

The statement by Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) on Southern governor’s decision to ban open grazing has attracted backlashes from Nigerians as many found it offensive.

You would recall that the southern governors resolved to ban open grazing and the movement of cattle by foot, after a meeting in Asaba, Delta state last week Tuesday.

Commenting on this, Malami Wednesday in a live interview with Channels Television stated that the resolve to ban open grazing by southern governors is equivalent to prohibiting spare parts trading in the north saying that the decision does not align with the provisions of the constitution.

According to Malami, the decision “does not hold water” in the context of human rights as enshrined in the constitution.

“It is about constitutionality within the context of the freedoms expressed in our…