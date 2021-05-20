Police debunk rumour of Lekki kidnappings

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, has debunked rumours of alleged kidnappings in Lekki and other parts of the state.

 

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, on Thursday.

 

Odumosu, while reacting to reports  on  social media  that kidnappers had taken over the Admiralty Way in Lekki, Ozumba Mbadiwe Way, Lekki/Ikoyi Link Bridge and some parts of Lekki community in Lagos, described it as false.

 

He said  the news was not true and that the command had not recorded any case of kidnapping in the state  recently.

 

“The only isolated incident recorded by the command on May 18 which went viral is a case of traffic robbery  (one chance) reported by one Adegoke Joel on behalf of one Adenike Kosoko, who boarded a private car at Admiralty Way, opposite Zenith Bank, Lekki on May 18 at 7.30pm.

 

“Unfortunately, the two male occupants of the car turned to be ‘one chance operators’…



