South-East: Afenifere faults Buhari’s shoot-at-sight order

…Frowns at the deployment of soldiers of North extraction to quell the crisis

…The move could trigger another programme” Adebanjo warns

Ola Ajayi, Ibadan

AFENIFERE, an apex Yoruba association has described the shoot-on-sight order given to soldiers in the South East by President Muhammadu Buhari as a move that would further threaten the unity and ruptured peace in the country.

The order which was given to the soldiers who are predominantly Northerners without first exploring the option of dialogue, the association maintained, had further fuelled the suspicion that President Buhari did not consider the life of another ethnic group sacred but that of Fulani, his kinsmen.

The leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo stated this in a statement signed by the association’s Publicity Secretary, Mr Jare Ajayi.

With the inconsiderate order, Afenifere expressed fear that the “fate of the people of the South East amid…