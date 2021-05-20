YPF, 𝗜𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗢𝗺𝗼 𝗢𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗮, begins 4𝘁𝗵 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗲𝘂𝗿𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝘁 t𝗿𝗮𝗶n𝗶𝗻𝗴





…Featuring Robotics, Smart Homes Automation, Solar Technologies, Paints Production, Others

The Yoruba Professionals Foundation, YPF, supported by the umbrella body of Yoruba self-determination groups, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), has kick-started the 4th edition of its Free Entrepreneurial Development Training Series in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Knowledge-based Courses such as Robotics and Smart Homes Automation, Solar and Inverter Technologies, Paints Production, Customer Relations and Management, Market Research and Business Development are being taught at the one-week rigorous training holding concurrently in three classes.

The Training, according to the Convener of YPF, Mr Maxwell Adeleye, was designed to create jobs in Yoruba Land through the promotion of Knowledge-based Entrepreneurship and empower Yoruba descents for self-reliance and economic development.

The 4th Series is scheduled to end on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper