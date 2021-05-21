AMP: Anyiam-Osigwe, Arinze, others train150 Associates On Film Production in Delta 

The President, Association of Movie Producers (AMP), Mrs Peace Anyiam-Osigwe, Segun Arinze and a host of others have begun capacity training for 150 associates on film production in Delta.

The AMP executives who arrived in the state on Tuesday for a 4-Days training workshop tagged, “Delta State Film Weekender” which commenced on Wednesday, would wrap up the programme with a gala night on Saturday in Asaba.

The team of professionals pledged their commitment to building the capacity of the 150 movie producers in the state and promised to replicate the training in all the 21 states where the association exists.

Anyiam-Osigwe while briefing newsmen in Asaba, said that the national executive was invited by AMP State Chairman, Mr Chidi Chijioke, to help them build members’ capacity and to harness the potentials in film production.

She noted that the training was to enable the participants to sustain the business and earn revenue to remain afloat in the wake of economic…