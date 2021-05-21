APC pledges viable platform for Ayade’s political aspirations

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) says the All Progressives Congress (APC) will provide Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River and all Nigerians a viable platform for political aspirations and negotiations.

The PGF Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja while welcoming Ayade, who just defected from his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Bagudu lauded the APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) for the milestone achievement in getting another experienced leader as Ayade to join the party.

Recall that the PGF is an umbrella body of governors elected on the platform of the APC.

Ayade said that he took the decision to defect to the APC to enable him to align with the centre and to join forces with President Muhammadu Buhari to build a better Nigeria.

The governo,r while announcing his decision to join the APC, said it was obvious that at this point, there was a need to join hands with…