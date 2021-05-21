Ban on open grazing: MACBAN backs govs

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Patron of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, MACBAN ,Senator Walid Jibrin, has said that a ban on open grazing will help to address farmers -herders crisis in the country.

He, therefore, commended the Nigerian Governors’ Forum for placing a ban on open grazing and called on Fulani organizations to unite as one.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna yesterday, Senator Jibrin ,

the Sarkin Fulani Nasarawa, said “most importantly, the various Fulani associations with membership up to 50 must come together and talk with one voice on this tradition of open grazing and not necessarily allow any group to come out to do it for them”

According to him, cattle rearing has been on in Africa for over 100 years without any…