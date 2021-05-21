Be firm on Nigeria’s unity don’t be distracted — Natbo tells Buhari

A political pressure group, No Alternative To Buhari-Osinbajo 2019 (NATBO 2019), has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to be firm on his actions to keep the country united even in the face of daunting security challenges.

NATBO made the call in a statement issued by its National Coordinator, Mr Vincent Uba, on Saturday noting that no president who swore to protect the sovereignty of his country would allow his country to disintegrate.

Uba said that the president must not be distracted from the good work of fighting to protect the lives and property of the citizens, relentless war against corruption and building a strong and enduring economy.

He noted that the group, having objectively and critically analysed Buhari’s administration, had no option than to pass a vote of confidence in it after rating it highly in terms of governance performance.

“Our conclusion is based on what the administration met on the ground in 2015, together with the major global crisis of oil glut in…