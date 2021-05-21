Police parade 11 suspects in Calabar for kidnapping, armed robbery

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Commissioner of Police in Cross River state, CP Sikiru Akande Friday paraded 11 suspects apprehended by Operation Restore Peace for sundry crimes including Kidnapping, armed robbery, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms

The commissioner disclosed that the police in the state were back with full force to deal ruthlessly with any criminal element in the state.

He made the disclosure on Friday during the official inauguration of “Operation Restore Peace” in the state at the Command Headquarters Diamond Hill Calabar.

According to Akande, it was in line with the Inspector General of police directives to Commissioners in the region to domesticate ” Operation Restore Peace in their various states and flush out all criminal elements from their hideout.

His words: I”n line with the Ag. Inspector General of police directives and the launch of a special Operation tagged “Operation Restore Peace” which was flagged off in Port Harcourt with a mandate…