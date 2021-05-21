Public Safety Alert: Plateau, FCT are safe — IGP assures citizens

**Says no cause for panic

**It’s a proactive measure to prepare law enforcement for a comprehensive response to any threat.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Inspector-General of Police, Ag. IGP Usman Alkali Baba has assured citizens of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau State and other contiguous States, of safety and security as they go about their lawful day-to-day activities.

The IGP’s assurance is coming on the heels of the unintended, viral spread of an internal directive issued to the Commissioners of Police in Plateau State and FCT Commands to forestall any likelihood of an attack or breach of security by organized criminal elements in their Areas of Responsibilities (AOR).

Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba in a statement said, “The IGP’s directive, which is a deliberate, intelligence-driven and proactive measure, is designed to prepare the law enforcement community for comprehensive response to any threat to lives and property.

