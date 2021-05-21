Secession unacceptable in Nigeria – Lai Mohammed

Alhaji Lai Mohammed, the Minister of Information and Culture, on Thursday said calls for secession in some quarters in Nigeria was unacceptable.

The minister made this known while delivering a speech virtually at the opening ceremony of the 2021 Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) held in Bauchi State.

Mohammed, however, said it was rational and ideal for citizens to call for restructuring and true federalism, adding that whatever challenges facing the country can be overcome.

“While it is alright for citizens to call for restructuring and true federalism, what is not acceptable is the call in certain quarters for secession.

“Whatever challenges we have today as a nation, can and will be surmounted. In fact, the Federal Government had set in motion the necessary machinery to tackle the challenge of insecurity.

“We should therefore not allow today’s challenges, whether in the area of economy or security, to…