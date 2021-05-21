WaterAid calls on FG to prioritise hygiene in healthcare facilities

Says 17% of healthcare centres lack access to water source

As 26% don’t have access to toilets

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

An international not-for-profit organization, WaterAid Nigeria, Wednesday, called on the Federal Government to prioritise hygiene in healthcare facilities across the country as part of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan.

This was contained in a statement from the organization, where it specifically called on the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, to expedite action to safeguard healthcare facilities.

The statement also explained why the call was made now, which is because health ministers from around the world are preparing to attend the World Health Assembly meeting as a result to international struggles to bring deadly coronavirus under control.

The statement reads in part, “WaterAid Nigeria is calling for the country’s Minister of Health, Honourable Dr Osagie Ehanire,to prioritise basic hygiene for health care facilities as part of the…