‘We’re not giving FG our IMEI,’ Nigerians react to NCC’s directive

… @iamseunalaofin said, “Very soon they would tell us to put Buhari’s portrait in our homes for one reason we don’t know yet…”

By David Royal

Nigerians have kicked against the latest directive by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) asking Nigerians to submit the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) of their mobile phones to the commission.

Vanguard had earlier reported that in a Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Card Registration published by the Commission, the aim of this, is to curtail the counterfeit mobile phone market, discourage mobile phone theft, enhance National Security, protect consumer interest, increase revenue generation for the government, reduce the rate of kidnapping, mitigate the use of stolen phones for crime, and facilitate blocking or tracing of stolen mobile phones and other smart devices.

The IMEI number is a 15-digit number unique to each phone. With the IMEI number, a phone can be tracked and…