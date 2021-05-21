We’ve nothing to hide over N30m mosque project ― Ministry of Agric

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, has maintained that it has nothing to hide over approved N30 million mosque project while reacting to media reports on alleged ‘leaked memo’ approving the sum for construction of a ‘Friday’ mosque with taxpayers’ money.

The reaction was contained in a statement with subject ‘RE: Leaked Memo: Nigeria’s Agric Ministry Approves N30m for Mosque Construction’ signed by the Director, Information Department, Theodore Ogaziechi, and made available to Vanguard.

According to the statement, a government official memo, dated December 10, 2020, with ref. No. FMA/PROC/AHS/SIP/2020/7742/1 stating that the Ministerial Tenders Board approved the contract and was displayed on the platform.

The Ministry’s reaction reads, “Our attention has been drawn to an online publication by the Punch Newspaper alleging that the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and…