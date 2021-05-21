YOV seeks release of 3 OPC members in Police custody

By Dapo Akinrefon

The apex Yoruba Diaspora Group Yoruba One Voice, YOV, on Friday, called for the release of three members of the Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, that handed over the kidnapping kingpin, Iskilu Wakili, to the police in March this year.

YOV, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Olori Omoladun Orolugbagbe.

The organization, which is the coalition of over 174 Yoruba groups in Diaspora, expressed worry at the way the Oyo state Commissioner of police, Ngozi Onadeko handled the case, adding that the OPC had rescued the situation in Ibarapa and its environs at a time when banditry kidnapping and killings were at an unprecedented rate in Ibarapa and its environs.

The three members of the OPC that are presently in police custody are Awodele Adedigba, Dauda Kazeem, and Hassan Ramon.

The statement reads:

“It is unfortunate that the Oyo state Commissioner of police had severally ignored the calls by well-meaning Nigerians, including the Aare Onakakanfo of…