Amaechi orders arrest of vandalizers,  buyers of stolen rail equipment

By Dirisu Yakubu

LAGOS- Ahead of the commissioning of the Lagos-Ibadan rail line, Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has directed the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, to go after vandalizers of rail equipment as well as buyers of same, to stem the tide of the ugly development.

Amaechi who stated this yesterday at Ibadan during his inspection tour of the Lagos-Ibadan rail corridor said sellers and buyers of stolen rail items must be made to face the music because in his word, “when there is no demand, there will be no supply.”

Lamenting the incidences of vandalization of rail facilities along the Warri-Itakpe line recently, the Minister had this to say:

“I don’t know why some Nigerians are like the way they are. I have told the Managing Director of NRC to arrest the buyers of the equipment. It is not enough to arrest the vandals.

“It is likened to those who said why should the National Assembly punish those…