Army to bury General Attahiru Saturday at National Military Cemetery

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

The Burial proceedings of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and 6 other senior officers who lost their lives in an air mishap in Kaduna is slated for today Saturday, 22 May 21.

A statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig General Mohammed Yerima said, “It will commence at the National Mosque and National Christian Centre, Abuja by 1000hrs respectively.

“Consequently, the internment for the late COAS and 6 other senior officers will take place at the National Military Cemetery, Abuja today by 1300hrs (1 pm).

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Maj Gen Bashir Salihi Magashi has described as a rude shock and unfortunate, the death in a plane crash of the 21st Chief of Army Staff Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru barely four months in the saddle.

General Magashi in a condolence message said the Air mishap that…