Attahiru died when Nigerians are enjoying renewed confidence in army — Governors

***Say he was an exemplary soldier whose zeal, dedication and professionalism inspired his men in the fight against Terrorism

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

THE thirty- six State Governors under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF said that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru died at the time all well-meaning Nigerians were beginning to enjoy a renewed confidence in the army.

According to the Governors, the tragic and shocking incident took place also during the period the soldiers themselves are showing appreciation for their leaderships’ encouraging impetus in boosting their morale on the battlefields.

In a statement, Saturday by the NGF Chairman and Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, the governors described the late Attahiru as an exemplary soldier whose zeal, dedication and professionalism inspired his men in the ongoing war against terrorism and to secure peace and stability of the nation.

According to Fayemi, the NGF received with deep shock…