Bandits kill 4, rustle cattle in Kaduna communities

– As Police repel the attack, quell unrest in Southern Kaduna

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Bandits invaded Zangon Aya town in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state killing two peasants.

The bandits also killed one in Giwa and another person in Jema’a local government of Southern Kaduna.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, said in a statement that two residents, Falalu Dari and Sabiu Idris, were killed by the bandits.

The bandits also attacked Rugar Delu, a settlement on the fringes of the town and rustled about 30 cows belonging to one Delu Bafilata, a herder. Delu sustained gunshot injuries to the chest and is receiving treatment in the hospital.

In another reported incident, the bandits invaded Ungwan Murtala in Yakawada, Giwa local government area, and shot one, Inusa Ibrahim, dead.

Three other residents sustained injuries and are receiving treatment. They are:

– Mustapha Ya’u

– Bilyaminu Saidu

– Bilyaminu…