FG orders NITDA to engage Facebook on WhatsApp



By Emmanuel Elebeke

In a demonstration of commitment to upholding the data privacy of Nigerians, the Federal Government has directed the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA to engage vigorously engage with Facebook to understand the processes, level of security, etc of the data of Nigerian users in order to ensure that Policies proposed for Nigeria strictly adhere to the provisions of Nigerian Data Policy Regulation, NDPR.

This was made know in a statement issued by the Technical Assistant (Information Technology) to the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Femi Adeluyi on Friday.

Recall that WhatsApp recently indicated that users who refuse to accept their revised privacy policy risk not being able to use the service at all. Having released the Nigeria Data Protection Regulations (NDPR) in 2019 by federal government, he said the government remained committed to upholding the data privacy of Nigerians.

He assured…