Hospitality industry recovering from COVID-19 effects — Lai Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the nation’s hospitality industry is beginning to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world.

The minister who said this at the commissioning of Marriot Hotel in Lagos, noted that the creative and hospitality industry was the worst hit by the pandemic.

He said the commissioning of the hotel, located in the heart of Lagos, was a beacon of hope that the Nigerian hospitality industry was re-emerging from the pandemic.

The minister recalled that the hospitality industry in Nigeria and Africa as a whole had grown rapidly in the last 30 years and witnessed dynamism over time.

He said the growth trajectory was, however, cut short by the pandemic.

According to the African hotel projects overview construction report, which was published in Dec. 2019, the 282 hospitality projects across the continent amounted to more than 60,000 rooms.

“Nigeria was not left out of this hospitality industry…