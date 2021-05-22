How COAS Attahiru, 11 top aides perished in plane crash

*NAF begins probe of crash

By Soni Daniel; Kingsley Omonobi, Ibrahim Hassan Wuyo & Johnbosco Agbakwuru

Nearly four months after being named as Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Ibrahim Attahiru, died yesterday evening in an air crash at the Kaduna International Airport.

The COAS, who was heading for Kaduna on official duty, reportedly perished with no fewer than seven top aides, who were travelling on the same 350 Beechcraft Aircraft.

The loud screams coupled with the explosion resulting from the aircraft before it finally crashed, reportedly threw the inhabitants of the airport community into chaos, fear and confusion.

Some of the locals, who witnessed the crash, said that the troubled aircraft exploded and got burnt completely by the time it hit the ground.

“All the crew members and passengers numbering 12 died in the crash,” a source at the airport told journalists in Kaduna.

‘The crew apparently lost control of the aircraft due to…