Kwara, Plateau top open defecation population — FG

The Federal Government has identified Kwara and Plateau as the states with the highest population in open defecation.



The Director, Water Quality Control and Sanitation, Ministry of Water Resources, Mr Emmanuel Awe, disclosed this at the 2021 First Quarter Lunch Time Seminar for Media Executives in Abuja.

He called for concerted efforts from all Nigerians to do more towards ending open defecation practice.

Awe said the ministry has inaugurated 77,400 Youth volunteers to act as hygiene ambassadors towards scaling up sanitation and hygiene in the country.

He said that the data was gotten from the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene National Outcome Routine Mapping Survey (WASH-NORM), launched in 2018 to fill the chronic gaps in monitoring and routine assessment of the status of the WASH services in Nigeria.

According to him, Nigeria still ranks the highest country with the highest number of persons defecating openly, saying no fewer than N455 billion was lost…