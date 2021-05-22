Lt Gen Attahiru Ibrahim Was Highly Disciplined — Gov Ishaku

Condoles Military, Bereaved Families Over Death of Officers

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba state has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt Gen. Attahiru Ibrahim and other officers yesterday in a plane crash as shocking and a big blow to the nation.

Ishaku while condoling with the military and families of the deceased, said the late COAS, was a highly disciplined officer.

He noted that the Army Chief’s contribution during the short period he led troops to combat insecurity across the nation was profound, especially at a time Nigerians needed a fresh hand on the job.

According to him “The death of the Chief of Army Staff and the other victims of the crash at this time, has robbed the country of their contributions to this highly sought new strategy in the war against insecurity in Nigeria.

“I pray God to grant the souls of the late military officers peaceful rest and their…