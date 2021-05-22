NDDC audit: FG donates 33 vehicles to forensic auditors

The Federal Government said that it had donated 33 utility vehicles to the security committee working with the forensic auditors currently appraising projects executed by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, delivered the vehicles to the auditors in Port Harcourt, according to a statement by NDDC’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Dr Ibitoye Abosede, on Friday.

Akpabio, represented by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Dr Babayo Ardo, said that the vehicles would aid the committee in the physical verification phase of the exercise.

“The over 33 utility vehicles are meant to assist the security personnel working with the 16 field auditors charged with identifying and verifying the projects implemented by the NDDC across the Niger Delta region.

“We thank President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the forensic audit to be carried out to look at all NDDC’s projects.

“Our initial proposal to…