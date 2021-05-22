NYSC tasks corps members on COVID-19 protocols in camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Plateau has urged the 2021 batch “A” stream II corps members currently undergoing orientation exercise to observe all COVID-19 protocols.

Ms Caroline Embu, State Coordinator NYSC in Plateau, said this during the swearing-in ceremony of the newly posted corps members at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu on Friday.

According to her, the pandemic is still around, and the management has put adequate measures in place to safeguard the camp.

She added that it was imperative for the corps members to do the needful of observing the basic safety protocols.

Embu, called on the corps members to participate actively and promptly in all camp activities and adhere to the camp rules and regulations.

She said that the orientation course was the first phase of their service year which she noted was highly regimented and meant to acquaint them with the ideals of the NYSC.

She explained that the course was aimed at adequately…