NYSC to conduct daily temperature checks in Ebonyi orientation camp

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) says it will conduct daily temperature checks on corps members in its Ebonyi orientation camp.

Mrs Mercy Bamai, the NYSC State Coordinator made the disclosure on Friday during the swearing-in of the 2021 Batch A Stream 2, corps members posted to the state.

Bamai said that the temperature check to be conducted every morning, was one of the measures outlined to observe the COVID 19 protocols during the orientation programme.

“The corps members should also observe other COVID 19 protocols such as wearing of face masks, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, maintaining social distancing, among others.

“They should be aware that camp life is fully regimented and therefore desist from all unethical behaviours to avoid being sanctioned,” she said.

The NYSC state coordinator disclosed that a total of 1, 138 corps members were registered for the programme consisting of 643 males and 495 females.

“The corps members have been peaceful…