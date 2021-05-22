Oyetola describes COAS, others death as shocking, devastating

Urges Nigerians not to mourn like unbelievers

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has described the death of the Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and members of his entourage as shocking and devastating.

Oyetola who had taken to his Twitter handle and Facebook page on Friday night to commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari and the families of the deceased urged Nigerians not to mourn like unbelievers.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, on Saturday morning, the Osun Governor said the late COAS was a brave, assertive and distinguished army General who gave his best to his country by leading the war against insurgency in the Northeast and banditry in other parts of the country from the front.

