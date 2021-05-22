We are not against Oodua nation agitation

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun state Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress, OPC, Prince Deji Aladesawe has disclosed that the crisis in Ikire between it member and a splinter group is not a fight against Oodua nation agitation.

He added that the crisis was a leadership tussle between members of OPC and Oodua People’s Congress Initiative, a faction within the group that revolted against the leadership of Mr Abiye in Irewole local government area of the state.

In a statement issued by Aladesawe on Saturday in Osogbo, he said contrary to social media report that OPC in th state is against agitation for Oodua nation, the group is an integral part of course to ensure freedom for Yoruba people.

The attention of the Oodua People’s Congress OPC, Osun State Chapter has been drawn to a viral video skit in which the Yoruba Socio-cultural group was erroneously accused of mitigating against the advocate of Oodua nation.

“Let us be informed that the agitation for Yoruba…