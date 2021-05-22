Zulum, Shettima, Kyari join VIPs for funeral of late COAS in Abuja

… Attahiru was determined to end Boko Haram, Zulum says

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, Senator Kashim Shettima and Senator Abubakar Kyari on Saturday joined top dignitaries and hundreds of sympathizers for the jana’iza (funeral prayers) of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru.

The funeral held around 1:30 at the national mosque in Abuja was attended by the senate president, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, Governor of Yobe state, Mai Mala Buni, chief of staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Minister of Defence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Inspector General of Police, Comptroller General of Immigration, amongst other serving and former public office holders, top military officers, families, friends and associates of the late COAS.

Bodies of the late COAS and five others were brought by military ambulances to the national mosque for the funeral prayers that took place immediately after the zuhr…