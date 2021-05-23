17, 000 teachers write qualifying examination nationwide

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Sony Echono, has harped on the need for quality delivery in the education sector.

Echono gave the charge at the 2021 Batch A Professional Qualifying Examination for teachers, organised by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) in Abuja on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that TRCN conducted the examination for 17, 141 candidates in 43 centres across the nation.

He said that the Federal Government in its effort to ensure an improved education system in the country had put modalities in place to ensure quality delivery.

He said that one of the modalities was ensuring that teacher sat for the professional qualifying examination before qualifying to teach.

“With time, if you do not have this certification you are not a teacher. You do not have the right to practice.

“We have commenced the process of enforcing and implementing the policy that only qualified teachers would be allowed to…