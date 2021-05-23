Driving against traffic: Lagos impounds 10 vehicles on International Airport Road

To prosecute erring drivers

By Bose Adelaja

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Taskforce) says it has impounded 10 vehicles on Muritala Mohammed International Airport Road for driving against traffic just as it has vowed to, henceforth, commence the arrest and prosecution of drivers of vehicles impounded for driving against traffic in addition to the forfeiture of such vehicles.

The number plates of the 10 impounded vehicles are: Sinotruck (LND 26 XW), Toyota Corolla (BDG 935 FY), A – Zebra (AGL 18 AH), Ford Limited (PF 3622 SPY), Toyota Matrix (KSF 15 DS), Highlander (LSD 01 GR), Toyota Hiace (GGE 506 XZ), Mini Bus (BDG 484 TC), Toyota Hilux (KJA 392 XT) and Toyota Hilux (AAA 987 ET).

The Chairman of the agency, CSP Shola Jejeloye, was leading his team on a routine enforcement of traffic law in the metropolis when he ran into some of the vehicles driving against traffic on Airport Road on Friday night.

Further waiting in the…