I’m no longer independent woman, I need a man – Fanti Tukuwei

By Ayo Onikoyi

If the recent Instagram post by content creator/ fashion/beauty blogger and influencer, Fanti Tukuwei is anything to go by, the sensationally beautiful Bayelsan girl may have delisted herself from the list of feminist, independent women who claim they can take care of themselves without help from men.

She writes, “ I just want to relax and be taken care of. I have washed my hands off anything concerning independent women. I’m not a party to that anymore.”

Fanti Tukuwei known on Instagram as @Curvygirljournal, once revealed her ordeal with men in a chat with Potpourri, saying, “ Anytime a guy tries to get my attention or asks me out and I don’t bulge, I end up receiving insults from that guy and these are well-respected guys. The first time it happened I thought it was a mistake,then another guy repeated it and then another, so I’m out here confused. Is it just me or does this happen to other women too?”

Fanti doesn’t name her Instagram handle…