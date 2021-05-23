My passion is to positively impact on the society, says Precious Ese Erhauyi

By Moses Nosike

Precious Ese Erhauyi is one of the many young Nigerians who believes in hardwork, diligent that guarantees success in life. He is the 2nd runner up at the recently concluded, Empire VIP House on Wheels Reality TV Show. Excerpts:

For the sake of this interview, kindly introduce yourself…

My name is Precious Ese Erhauyi also known as Daprech. I am a 29 year old male, born in Obozogbe Niro, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Edo State, Nigeria. I’m a graduate nurse of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma. Having been raised by an uneducated single mum from the hood part of Edo State, Nigeria, where purpose is alien to everyone around, I had to make a choice to rise against all odds, challenging the status quo, to being an inspiration to many from far and near.

I was privileged to serve as the vice-president of The Apostolic Church Students’ Fellowship of Nigeria (TACSFON), Ambrose Alli University chapter, 2014/2015 academic session; where the…